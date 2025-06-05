As is already known, an international conference on the preservation of the so-called "Armenian heritage" in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan was held in Switzerland at the end of May. This event was a response to a conference with the participation of scientists from many countries of the world, held in April in the Vatican. Discussions at the University of the Holy See were devoted to the history of Christianity in Azerbaijan, primarily the heritage of Caucasian Albania. In response, the Armenians and their support group decided to hold their own event in Bern.

It is sad that the World Council of Churches was involved in the organization of the provocative event, which has been very often led by the Armenians lately. The WCC has strange ideas about "Christian brotherhood."

Following the results of the so-called conference, a statement was adopted, which for some reason the Armenian media distributed late, only now. Perhaps the Armenian customers supplemented and strengthened the wording before making the paper public.

The document claims, with reference to some international experts, that an attempt on the "Armenian heritage" is equivalent to genocide or the intention of genocide. No more, no less. The participants of the event expressed boundless concern about the alleged attacks on the identity, heritage and memory of Armenians and demanded that UNESCO "immediately organize an independent monitoring mission to assess the state of preservation of Armenian cultural and religious sites" in the liberated Karabakh region of Azerbaijan. International organizations and the government of the countries were ordered to "take diplomatic and legal steps based on OSCE documents and other conventions" to rescue the Armenian settlers and return the Armenians who voluntarily left the region to Karabakh. Well, the entire Christian world has been instructed to strengthen solidarity with Armenia.

The funny thing is that the WCC intends to lead an "ecumenical pilgrimage visit to Armenian holy sites" in Karabakh. If there were correct formulations, open-mindedness, and detachment from the provocative activities of the Armenians, perhaps the Azerbaijani side would allow visits to the sites of the Albanian heritage. But no organizations will be able to inspect the "Armenian holy sites". First of all, Azerbaijan will not allow interference in its internal affairs, will not allow anyone to dictate the rules on its sovereign territory. Secondly, there are no "Armenian holy sites" in Karabakh, as well as in Azerbaijan as a whole. There are places in Azerbaijan that can be considered holy to the Christian world, but they have nothing to do with Armenians and their Armenian identity, so to speak. These places are associated with the Albanian Church, one of the oldest Christian churches in the world. If the WCC is ready to accept these realities, then you are welcome.

And thirdly, if the WCC wants to earn the right to organize ecumenical campaigns on the territory of Azerbaijan, it must prove its objectivity and purity of thought. At the moment, everything looks like a "crusade" by a group of xenophobes, chauvinists and Islamophobes. And not only does it look like it, but I think it is. The mention of certain "leaders of Muslim traditions" in the conference statement does not change the situation for the better. The religious factor is the last tool available to the Armenians, and they are now actively using it against Azerbaijan. The Karabakh conflict itself, which was unleashed by Yerevan in order to seize territories, the Second Karabakh Liberation War, and the anti-terrorist operation of 2023 are all presented as an "attack on Christians." The World Council of Churches readily absorbs all this, encourages them, and is ready to lead this "crusade."

I would like to think that the WCC is simply following the pseudo-Christian whining of the Armenians, but in fact is not aware of what has been happening in the region over the past thirty-five years, is not aware of the crimes of Armenia and the Armenian Church. Otherwise, it turns out that the World Council of Churches chose the side of the enemy of the human race. That's right, no other way. Because the list of crimes committed by Armenians against humanity is huge and unprecedented in terms of the cynicism and sophistication of the atrocities. Churchmen are probably more familiar with Hieronymus Bosch's paintings of hell than with the chronicle of Armenian atrocities against the Azerbaijani people. Therefore, let's put it this way: the deeds of the monsters in Bosch's paintings look more human than the deeds of the Armenian Nazis, blinded by cave hatred.

The WCC has seriously damaged its reputation in the universal sense by taking the side of evil. You shouldn't have gotten involved in the Armenian games. The Armenians never play a fair game, they always act in devious and unscrupulous ways. He doesn't have enough strength and rights to play fair. And never enough. But he always had "defenders of Christianity" at his service.

And anyway, how is the WCC going to implement its grandiose idea? How does it intend to realize its ecumenical pilgrimage to Azerbaijan? Just move with crosses to the border and try to break through it? And he will have nothing else to do, since Baku will not allow pro-Armenian shows to be staged on its territories. By the way, I remembered. During the events on the Lachin road, Paris Mayor Hidalgo and a couple of the same regulars of the Armenian feeder announced that she would personally come with a cargo of humanitarian aid to the Lachin border checkpoint and break through to Khankendi. And let them try not to let her in... Of course, nothing came of it. After standing at the barrier for a couple of hours, she retreated, taking the trucks with canned food with her.

That's just us, by the way.

And now a few words about the "Armenian spiritual heritage" itself. What can really be called Armenian are several churches built during the occupation. Khachkars in honor of the occupiers and similar elements alien to the Azerbaijani land. If all these new developments define the Armenian spiritual identity, as stated in the final document of the Bern conference, then our condolences to them. If the identity of a people is determined by a ten-year-old building, then they should try to identify themselves in some other way.

Inspired by the event in Bern, Ovik Avanesov, the holder of a unique position called "Ombudsman of the Cultural Heritage of the Armenian Highlands", raised panic on social networks about the fate of two Armenian churches built during the occupation in Khankendi. They say that Azerbaijan is going to demolish the churches of St. Hakob and the Cathedral of the Most Holy Theotokos, these are almost the pearls of the non-existent Armenian heritage.

These two buildings are indeed Armenian. Here we will not argue with a man with a strange position. The real Armenian heritage in the Karabakh region is the new buildings built during the occupation period. The neighbors and the World Council of Churches include the Armenized Albanian churches, but we delete them from the list. These temples do not belong to the Armenians and are not subject to discussion.

Although the churches mentioned by Avanesov also do not deserve the fuss raised around them. Let's see what kind of "legacy" it is.

St. Hakob's Church was built in 2002 in memory of the Spitak earthquake. Historically, there have never been any Armenian churches in Khankendi, this one was the first. It was financed by an Armenian millionaire from the USA, Yepremyan. The Cathedral of the Blessed Virgin Mary was built even later - in 2019 and served the separatists for just over a year. If the benefactors who invested money in it had known that the occupation regime had a year left to live, they would not have taken out their wallets. This church was built on the initiative of the self-proclaimed leader of the self-proclaimed "Artsakh diocese" Pargev Martirosyan, a fraudster who led the distribution of Azerbaijani apartments to Armenians in Shusha. During the years of occupation, this figure made a large fortune and after the war, without waiting for the anti-terrorist operation, he left his flock, fleeing to the United States.

All the churches in the former occupation zone that can rightfully be called Armenian were built after the seizure of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia. The church in Lachin, which our neighbors never tire of mourning, was built in 1988. It cannot belong to the historical heritage. Although, if we consider that Armenians did not live in Lachin before the occupation, then, in a sense, this building has a "historical" meaning for them.

There have never really been any Armenian churches in Karabakh. After Sovietization, they acquired a part of the Karabakh region, but no churches were built during the Soviet era. And before Soviet times, the Armenians were not up to it - they were busy slaughtering Azerbaijanis, that is, "clearing" the territories they had chosen for themselves. In addition, there were many Albanian churches in the lands where the Armenians were resettled en masse, which were redesigned and turned into Armenian ones. Just as the Albanian and Georgian churches in the territory of present-day Armenia were redesigned.

We have already said this many times, but we will repeat it once again: no new buildings built during the years of the Armenian occupation will remain on the liberated lands. No administrative buildings, no churches, no memorials, no khachkars. Nothing. All of this was built illegally and will be removed. There was no need to build their temples on someone else's land without asking the permission of the owners. Now the owners have returned and are putting things in order.

No "ecumenical pilgrimage" and UNESCO missions will be able to prevent this.