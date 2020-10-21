Azerbaijan confirms 128 more COVID-19 recoveries

By Trend





Azerbaijan has detected 584 new COVID-19 cases, 128 patients have recovered and five patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 45,879 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 40,272 of them have recovered, and 635 people have died. Currently, 4,972 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 9,028 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 1,241,664 tests have been conducted so far.