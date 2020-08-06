Summer trainings period kicks off at Armed Forces [PHOTO]

By AzerNews

By Akbar Mammadov

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces have stated summer trainings in line with the combat training plan for 2020, the Defense Ministry’s website reported on August 5.

The new training period will cover troops, army corps, formations and military units of the Azerbaijani Army.

“The training process in the Army will be organized and conducted in accordance with the requirements of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, the orders of the Minister of Defense, taking into consideration the risks and real threats on land, at sea and in the air to increase the level of combat readiness of troops,” the ministry said.

In connection with the beginning of the summer training period, a number of inspections were held in military units, the condition of the material and educational base was checked.

The combat readiness training showing its high efficiency and quality on the first day of the training period began in all military units.



