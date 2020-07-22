Azerbaijan to build 22 seismic stations

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan plans to build 22 seismic stations in the country within the project “Expansion of seismic network in the Caucasus and Central Asia”, local media reported on July 22.

According to the statement, seismic stations are planned to be build with the support of the Ukrainian Scientific and Technical Center.

The stations are expected to be delivered to Azerbaijan in late January 2021, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in the world.

On July 22, a videoconference was held with the representatives of relevant organizations of partner countries in connection with this project.

During the conference, it was decided to select sites for installation of new stations, to carry out preliminary training in accordance with the parameters of purchased equipment and to hold training on other technical issues.

Participants in the meeting were Director General of the Republican Seismological Service Center of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan, Corresponding Member of National Academy of Sciences Gurban Etirmishli, Deputy Directors General Ramiz Isgandarov and Rauf Muradov, Head of International Relations Department Telman Jafarov.

Currently, the country has 35 permanent seismic stations of the RSSC. In addition, 17 stations, as well as 10 Basalt stationary seismic stations, which record tremors, are operating during the "Caucasian transect" project. After the installation of new stations, a total of 84 seismic stations will operate in the country.







