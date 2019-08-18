Iran to cut high prices of domestic flight tickets

Trend:

Iran will reduce the price of domestic flight tickets from August 23 by changing the pricing structure, said the Deputy Minister of Road and Urban Development, Trend reports citing Tasnim.

"The pricing structure for domestic flight tickets will change, and the changes will be made according to flight season, demands and supply; therefore, the prices will be reduced," Shahram Adamnejad said.

The official made these remarks during his visit to the Imam Khomeini Airport where the first domestic flight departed from Tehran to Kish.

Recently, Iran has inaugurated Salam terminal at Imam Khomeini International Airport. The terminal is expected to operate a number of domestic flights. It has capacity to transport five million passengers per year.