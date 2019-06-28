Japan PM Abe calls for strong G20 message on free trade

By Trend





Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday urged leaders from the Group of 20 major economies to deliver a strong message to support “free, fair and indiscriminate” trade as he expressed “deep concerns” over the current landscape of global trade, reports Trend citing to Reuters.

Speaking on the first day of the two-day Osaka G20 summit meeting, Abe also said Japan, as a flag-bearer of free trade, would strongly promote improvement in a multilateral trade system and negotiations over agreements on economic cooperation.

“Today, I want to discuss with leaders measures to further enhance momentum towards reform in WTO, (World Trade Organisation)”, he said.