Iran's energy minister: We had 40 years to quit oil dependency

We had 40 years to get rid of the oil dependency, but we didn't, Iran's Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian told IRNA, Trend reports.

Those imposing sanctions on Iran have found Iran's weak points and therefore is always pressured in the same direction, Ardakanian said.

He added that being a consumer country is one of the reasons why Iran faces sanctions.

The minister further noted that consumption is higher in Iran compared to some industrial and developed countries.

The US imposed sanctions on Iran in November 2018.