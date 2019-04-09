Erdogan says it is Turkey’s sovereign right to buy Russian S-400 systems

By Trend





It is Turkey’s sovereign right to buy S-400 missile systems from Russia, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday after talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Trend reported citing TASS.

"We have already drafted a roadmap to implement the S-400 deal. We have made corresponding steps. It’s all over now. With all this done, is someone going to be against it, to call to abandon the deal, not to recognize our opinion? Once we have reached an agreement and signed the deal, naturally, we will continue to move forward. It is our sovereign right. No one can demand we waive it," he stressed.

Also on Monday, the Russian capital city hosted a regular meeting of the Russian-Turkish High-Level Cooperation Council.

"I would like once again to thank Mr. Putin for the hospitality demonstrated to me and my delegation. I would like to invite President Putin to attend the next meeting of the High-Level Cooperation Council that will be held in our country," Erdogan said.

The media reported in November 2016 that talks were underway on possible sales of Russian S-400 systems to Turkey. The Russian side confirmed that the contract had been signed in September 2017. The Turkish president said back then that an advance payment had already been made. The United States has been trying to break down the deal.

Russia’s S-400 Triumf (NATO reporting name: SA-21 Growler) is the latest long-range antiaircraft missile system that went into service in 2007. It is designed to destroy aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles, including medium-range missiles, and surface targets. The system can hit aerodynamic targets at a range of up to 400 kilometers (249 miles) and tactical ballistic targets flying at a speed of 4.8 km/s (3 mi/s) at a distance of up to 60 kilometers (37 miles). Such targets include cruise missiles, tactical and strategic aircraft and ballistic missile warheads.

The system’s radars detect aerial targets at a distance of up to 600 kilometers (373 miles). The system’s 48N6E3 surface-to-air missiles can hit aerodynamic targets at altitudes of 10,000-27,000 meters and ballistic threats at altitudes of 2,000-25,000 meters.