Turkmenistan's GDP up significantly in 2018

By Trend





The growth of Turkmenistan's gross domestic product (GDP) in 2018 was 6.2 percent, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said at a government meeting, Trend reports via Turkmenistan TV channel.

Moreover, 1,704 facilities worth about $10 billion were built and put into operation in the country.

Turkmen State News Agency had earlier reported that in 2018, the growth in output compared to 2017 is 5 percent. Investments from all sources of financing in 2018 amounted to 40.3 billion Turkmen manats, of which 63.7 percent was allocated for construction of industrial buildings and 36.3 percent for social and cultural projects.

Turkmenistan, according to a report of BP, ranks fourth in the world in terms of natural gas reserves and exports its gas to China and Iran.