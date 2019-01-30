10% of Iran oil revenues to be spent for solar energy in villages

By Trend





A member of the Energy Commission of the Iranian Parliament said that a newly introduced bill has emphasized the plan to allocate 20 percent of the country's total oil revenues to Imam Khomeini Relief Foundation, to develop the use of solar energy in the villages, but the amount was reduced to 10 percent.

“It was supposed that this amount of money would be available to the Ministry of Energy, as the Imam Khomeini Relief Foundation is not able to do the job,” Iranian MP Hedayat Ollah Khademi said, Trend reports citing ILNA.

The member of the Energy Commission recalled that according to this bill, the electricity will be produced for rural population in low kilowatt-hour mode in order to benefit the villagers.