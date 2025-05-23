Italian Ambassador and Azerbaijani chief of general staff discuss defense cooperation

By Qabil Ashirov



The Italian Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Luca Di Gianfrancesco, met with Colonel General Karim Valiyev, First Deputy Minister of Defence and Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, to discuss prospects for bilateral defence cooperation.

According to a statement from the Italian Embassy in Baku, the meeting was held in connection with the visit of the leadership of Italy’s Centro Alti Studi per la Difesa (CASD) – the Italian Centre for Higher Defence Studies – to Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on potential areas of defence collaboration, Italy’s possible humanitarian assistance in the field of demining, and the ongoing normalisation process in the South Caucasus region.

The discussions reflect growing diplomatic and security ties between Baku and Rome, with both sides expressing interest in strengthening cooperation in strategic areas of mutual concern.