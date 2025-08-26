Azerbaijan to spend over ? 2.5 M on construction of Ganja SME House

By Nazrin Abdul



The Small and Medium Business Development Agency of Azerbaijan (SMBDA), operating under the Ministry of Economy, will allocate 2.529 million AZN to continue the construction of the “Ganja SME House”.

According to information, the winner of the public tender for the project is Aznof LLC.

The “Ganja SME House” will be built on a 2,183-square-meter area and will include two floors and a basement. It is designed as a comprehensive support hub for entrepreneurs in the Ganja-Dashkasan economic region.

The facility will house 70 service desks and offer nearly 150 government-to-business (G2B) services from various state institutions, including:

Ministry of Economy and its affiliated bodies

Ministry of Agriculture

State Customs Committee

Food Safety Agency

State Advertising Agency

Azerpost (under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport)

Azerigas Production Union (SOCAR)

Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency

Azerishiq OJSC

In addition, private companies operating in sectors such as banking, insurance, leasing, and brokerage will provide up to 100 business-to-business (B2B) services to support local enterprises.

The initiative is part of a broader effort to streamline support for small and medium-sized businesses across Azerbaijan by consolidating essential services under one roof.