Azerbaijani Army positions subjected to fire once again

By Akbar Novruz



On March 18, at around 08:55, units of the Armenian armed forces fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani Army using small arms from their positions in the Istisu settlement of the Basarkechar district.

Previously the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense has reported that Armenian armed forces intermittently opened fire on Azerbaijani Army positions between 22:15 on March 17 and 00:20 on March 18.

According to the ministry, Armenian military units fired from positions near the villages of Arpa in the Keshishkend district, Saybali in the Gharakilsa district, and Vaghan in the Chambarak district. Small arms were used during the attacks.

The Ministry of Defense has not provided additional details on the incident but emphasized that the Azerbaijani side has taken appropriate countermeasures in response to the provocations.

According to the statement, from 01:25 to 12:55, Azerbaijani positions were targeted from Armenian positions located in the Yukhari Zaghali direction of the Basarkechar district and Digh settlements of the Gorus district using small arms.

Note that, the Armenian side has been breaking the ceasefire since Sunday. On Sunday the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan issued two consecutive reports regarding Armenia's shelling of the Azerbaijani army's positions.

On March 16, at approximately 18:35, the first violation of the ceasefire was recorded.

The Armenian armed forces units from the positions located in the direction of the Khazinavar settlement of Gorus region using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions.

On the same day, from 20:10 to 20:45, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions located in the direction of the Burun settlement of the Gorus region using small arms several times subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions.