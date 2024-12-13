Group of IDPs leaves for Khojaly's Ball?ca village

By Qabil Ashirov



A group of Ballica village residents left Baku for the Ball?ca village of Khojaly.

Azernews reports that 27 families (152 people) are being relocated to the Ball?ca village of the Khojaly region today.

Currently, 192 private houses are planned to be renovated in the village. In particular, the number of private houses planned to be renovated in the 1st stage is 82, and the number of private houses to be renovated in the 2nd stage is 110.

At the same time, the village is supplied with water, gas, and electricity, and an internet line has been laid. The buildings of the medical and police stations, a secondary school for 200 students, and a kindergarten for 35 beds are ready.

It worth noting that the Ball?ca village of the Khojaly region is located 10.6 km from the city of Khojaly. Until the 19th century, the settlement was a summer residence for the population of the Ahmadbeyli village in the Ganja district. It was occupied by Armenia in 1992 and used as a weapons depot by the Armenian army. On October 5, 2020, the weapons depot was destroyed by the Azerbaijani Army during the Patriotic War. The village was liberated as a result of local anti-terrorist measures carried out on September 19-20, 2023.

It should be noted that currently more than 30 thousand people live in the territories liberated from occupation.