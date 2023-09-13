Playing victim, Armenians try to internationalize Garabagh

Qabil Ashirov

The separatist in Garabagh does not accept either the food convoy sent by the Russian Red Crescent or the convoy sent by the Azerbaijani Red Crescent Society. Besides, according to the received information, an ICRC truck is standing ready in the territory of Armenia near the Lachin Border Checkpoint. The Azerbaijani side noted the TIR in the Armenian territory can cross the border at the same time when convoys in Aghdam cross the Russian checkpoint in Khankendi. However, the separatist has refused Azerbaijan’s proposal.

Thus, the completely inadequate behavior of the Garabagh separatists raises suspicions. On the one hand, they make a fuss about the "unbearable human crisis" in Garabagh, on the other hand, they deliberately refuse all the humanitarian convoys.

To clarify the issue, Azernews asked the opinion of Irish political analyst and historian Patrick Walsh. He noted since the defeat in the Second Garabagh War, Armenians have tried to internationalize the Garabagh issue by playing the victim cards. They tried to convince the West of genocide through the blockades, but Azerbaijan destroyed this myth by offering an alternative route.

"After the 2020 war, the Armenians in defeat switched to victim mode. They decided to resist the sovereignty Azerbaijan was able to exert over the formerly occupied territories by internationalizing the Garabagh issue. The attempt involved the selling of a blockade and genocide narrative to the West as Azerbaijan imposed legitimate controls over its borders. This campaign was frustrated when Azerbaijan offered alternative routes for supply to the Armenian minority in Garabagh other than the Lachin-Khankendi road, which Armenia had attempted to use to undermine Azerbaijani control over its sovereign territory. The "blockade" has been exposed as actually an Armenian imposition on its own population and part of a campaign and it therefore in the interest of the illegal regime to prolong the show by refusing legitimate aid," Walsh noted.

As for the role of The International Committee of the Red Cross, he pointed out that the organization turned into a political tool. He emphasized that it is biased and could serve the Armenian propaganda as well as playing into the hands of pro-Armenian Western forces.

"The Red Cross has been mired in controversy lately. Far from being an independent humanitarian organisation it works to a political agenda and acts like a business in many respects. It reflects Western biases and prejudices regarding Christians and Muslims. It is no surprise therefore that the Red Cross can be an instrument or willing tool of Armenian propaganda," he said.

Patrick Walsh pointed out that he does not know the content of the load on the TIR, but he ensures that to din the "blockade" into the West. However, allowing the convoys through legitimate channels contradicts the "blockade".

"I do not know what the TIR contains. However, the Armenians are intent on preserving the impression of a "blockade" to make their propaganda effective in the West. Because of this they are determined to resist the supply of aid through legitimate channels because it breaks the self-imposed "blockade" intrinsic to the propaganda. Their campaign will be frustrated however by supplies passing through border checks, something that seems to be now underway. What the Armenians did not bargain for is that any campaign they launched aimed at provoking Western support would be subverted by Moscow," he said.