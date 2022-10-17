Azerbaijan Defense Ministry dismisses Armenia's ceasefire breach allegations as false

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has dismissed Armenia’s alleged ceasefire breach allegations, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

The information spread by Armenia on October 16 about the alleged firing of positions of its armed forces by the Azerbaijani army units does not reflect the truth and is completely false, the ministry underlined.

"We categorically refute the distributed information," the ministry stressed.

Armenia periodically shells Azerbaijani military positions on liberated territories. Since early September, Azerbaijani positions have multiple times come under Armenian fire.

The major border clashes since the 44-day war (2020) erupted between the sides on the night of September 12 leading to 13, when units of the Armenian armed forces carried out large-scale provocations along the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border in Dashkasan, Kalbajar, and Lachin directions.

Following the October 6 meeting in Prague between Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders under the auspices of EU Council President Charles Michel and French President Emmanuel Macron, all parties reaffirmed their commitment to the peace negotiations while recognizing each other's territorial integrity.

President Ilham Aliyev praised the EU's efforts in the peace talks during an interview with Azerbaijani TV channels, emphasizing that Azerbaijan and Armenia are gradually reaching peace.

Aliyev added that the peace talks are still ongoing and should not be disrupted.