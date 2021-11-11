Necessary to amend Strategy for Public Debt Management in Azerbaijan – finance minister [UPDATE]

By Trend

It is necessary to amend the "Strategy for Public Debt Management" in Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani Finance Minister Samir Sharifov said on Nov. 11 during the discussion of the draft state budget-2022 at a joint meeting of the Law Policy and State Building Committee, Defence, Security, and Counter-Corruption Committee, Committee for Human Rights, Committee for International Relations and Inter-Parliamentary Connections of the Azerbaijani parliament and the Disciplinary Commission, Trend reports.

“I would like to stress that it is necessary to amend the “Strategy for Public Debt Management” periodically,” the minister said. “In this regard, the president made a corresponding instruction. The strategy has already been prepared and presented. It is expected to be adopted this year.”