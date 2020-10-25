Armenia continues to use underage children in military hostilities [VIDEO]

By Trend

Video footage of Armenia using underage children in military battles was published in social media, Trend reports.

The footage clearly shows that Armenia violates all international norms and involves children in the war.

Professor Rashid Ibrahimov told Trend that the involvement of children in hostilities by Armenia is a crime against its people.

"And when there are losses among children, the Armenian propaganda will raise a noise to the whole world that Azerbaijan is killing civilian population, including children. I have no doubt that the photographs of these children in the future will be published in the media for propaganda purposes. That is, the goal of the Armenian government is to denigrate Azerbaijan in the eyes of the whole world".