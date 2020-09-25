Italian geopolitical analyst: Mechanism needed for implementation of UNSC resolutions on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

By Trend





It is necessary to create a mechanism for implementation of the UN Security Council’s (UNSC) resolutions on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Domenico Letizia, Italian journalist and geopolitical analyst, told Trend.

“The UNSC resolutions on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict have no time limit. Those resolutions are in force until fulfillment and their distortion is unacceptable. It is necessary to create mechanisms for the implementation of these resolutions. Non-fulfillment of the UNSC resolutions undermines the reputation of the organization. In some cases, steps are taken against certain countries in a short time, but no actions are taken to ensure the fulfillment of the UNSC resolutions on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” he said.

He pointed out that Armenia's efforts are focused on maintaining the status quo.

“It is necessary to take real steps against Armenia. Armenia’s Azerbaijanophobic statements and the provocations staged by this country show that it is preparing for a new war with Azerbaijan. UN and the international community should prevent Armenia from another military aggression. Regretfully, the activity of OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs hasn’t brought any results. The statements about unacceptability of the status quo are not enough. There is a need for real steps,” Letizia concluded.