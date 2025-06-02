Fun activities organized for children of martyrs and veterans

By Laman Ismayilova



A performance and interactive games have been organized for children of martyrs and veterans of the Garabagh War.

The event timed to International Children's Day, took place at Badamdar Village Culture House under the Baku City Main Culture Department.

A play called "The Snow Queen" was presented to children at the "Neon Theater" event at the Badamdar Village Culture House.

It should be noted that the founders of the "Neon Theater", which began its activities in April this year, are Khajar Israfilova, Mustafa Mustafayev and Farid Alakbarov, and the director is Tural Mustafayev.

Then the event, organized to increase care and attention for children, continued with festive entertainment and was memorable for its interesting moments.

The children spent an active day and took part in various fun and interactive games.

An entertainment program with the participation of various fairy-tale characters created a festive mood for them.