Arzu Aliyeva attends iftar party with martyrs' mothers

On March 4, an iftar dinner was organized on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

According to Azernews, Arzu Aliyeva participated in the iftar ceremony. At the iftar ceremony, where parents of martyrs, war participants, and public representatives from various regions of our country were invited, verses from the Holy Quran were read and prayers were offered for the souls of the heroic sons of the Motherland who died in the struggle for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

Those who spoke at the Iftar party, under the leadership of President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, spoke about the heroism of the sons of the Motherland for the prosperity and peace of our people and state. During the speeches, satisfaction was also expressed with the attention and care shown by the state to the families of martyrs and war participants, and it was emphasized that today's party is one of the clearest examples of this.

Since the current event of the "Fire Land Group" project "My Son is a Hero" with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture coincided with the eve of March 8 - International Women's Day, gifts were presented to the mothers of martyrs. Later, well-known artists also congratulated the mothers of martyrs with their performances.

It should be noted that the projects "My Father is a Hero" and "My Son is a Hero" have been implemented for 5 years now. Within the framework of these projects, joint events with the families of martyrs are organized in various parts of Azerbaijan.