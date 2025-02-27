Asmar Narimanbayova demonstrate her art piece in Paris

People's Artist of Azerbaijan Asmar Narimanbayova has showcased her painting "Lovers" at the international exhibition Le Salon des Artistes Français, Azernews reports. The event is organized by the Society of French Artists in Paris, as part of the "Salon of Independent Artists" section.

The exhibition took place at the Grand Palais, a majestic architectural structure in the Beaux-Arts style, located on the right bank of the Seine, southwest of the Champs-Élysées.

"The grand exhibition space was filled with several sections – the 'Salon of Independent Artists,' 'Salon of Comparisons,' 'Salon of French Artists,' and 'Salon of Watercolor Artists.' The variety of different art forms creates a unique impression on the viewer. I presented the painting 'Lovers,' which is the beginning of the 'Silk Road' project, where each work will be dedicated to a specific country. The second work is related to an Azerbaijani fairy tale. Many guests visited my stand which was set up as part of the exhibition. Among the guests were the Azerbaijani Ambassador to France Leyla Abdullayeva, as well as visitors from Turkiye, Georgia, France, China, and others," the artist said.

Asmar Narimanbayova's art never ceases to amaze with a riot of colours. Her art works have been successfully demonstrated in many prestigious galleries and museums across Azerbaijan, the USA, France, Germany, Poland, Russia, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Finland, and China.

Founded by Asmar Narimanbayova, the Togrul Narimanbayov Association aims to strengthen cultural ties between Azerbaijan and France.

Togrul Narimanbayov's Association is actively involved in the promotion of young talents from around the world.

The association successfully cooperates with leading world organisations.