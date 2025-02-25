Water Tuesday embodies essence of renewal and purity

By Laman Ismayilova



On February 25, Azerbaijan observes Su Charshanbasi (Water Tuesday).

For centuries, Azerbaijani people have held dear their customs and beliefs, celebrating the arrival of spring during Novruz festival.

The celebration of Novruz, marking the onset of spring, revolves around the four fundamental elements: Water, Fire, Air (Wind), and Earth. Each element is associated with a particular day and comes with its own unique rituals.

Water Tuesday serves as a reminder of ancient traditions while also highlighting the purifying, healing, and unifying essence of water.

In folklore, water is often seen as a mystical entity, yet its crucial role in our lives is unmistakable.

Water Tuesday is characterized by its vibrant atmosphere and variety of customs. Throughout Azerbaijan, Su Charshanbasi is celebrated with various rituals and traditions.

People set out early to collect water from the river and, upon returning home, sprinkle it over their yards and the roots of trees, in order to bring wealth and prosperity. They also bring river water in clay pots, and washing with it is seen as a protection against misfortunes for the entire year.

Moreover, people visit the purest spring in their village to drink and wash with the water, believing it ensures health throughout the year. They have a tradition of jumping over water, believed to cleanse one from negative energies and the evil eye.

There is a custom of making wishes to the river. People whisper their hopes to the flowing water, trusting that their wishes will be carried away by the current. It is thought that desires expressed by the river come true more swiftly, as water is always in motion.

Afterward, they wash with spring water and sprinkle it on one another.