National and spiritual values of Western Azerbaijan highlighted in Baku

By Laman Ismayilova



A scientific and practical seminar on the topic "Our National Spiritual Values ??in the Sources of Western Azerbaijan" has been held at International Mugham Center.

The event was organized by the Culture Ministry's Scientific, Methodological and Qualification Center of Culture (MEM?M) with the support of the Western Azerbaijan Community and the International Mugham Center.

The main goal of the seminar is to highlight and convey to the younger generation such topics as folklore, musical and performing arts, national cuisine and other spiritual values ??of Western Azerbaijan.

At the opening, speeches were made by the chairman of the Community of Western Azerbaijan, Member of the Azerbaijani Parliament Aziz Alakbarli; the acting director of MEM?M, Doctor of Philosophy in Art Studies Vugar Humbatov; Doctor of Philosophy in Philology, Associate Professor Altay Mammadli; Associate Professor of the Baku Music Academy, Doctor of Philosophy in Art Studies Rauf Bahmanli; Doctor of Philosophy in Philology, Associate Professor, and Senior Researcher at the Institute of Folklore Leman Suleymanova; Doctor of Philosophy in Art Studies, Associate Professor Maya Gafarova; and Honored Cultural Worker Tahir Amiraslanov.

The seminar, moderated by Honored Cultural Worker, Doctor of Philosophy in Art Studies Saadat Takhmirazgizi, also featured video materials on the topics presented.

During the event, the composition "Goychagulu" was performed by the ashug Imran Goychaly, while the Iravan ensemble (soloists Narmin Mirzayeva and Rais Niftaliyev) pleased the audience with folk and composer songs.

