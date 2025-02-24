Azerbaijani, Georgian theaters sign MoU

By Laman Ismayilova



Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theater and Georgia's Shota Rustaveli National Theater have signed a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at promoting international collaboration.

The agreement was officially signed by director of the Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theater Ilham Asgarov and director of the Shota Rustaveli National Theater Givi Guntadze.

The signing ceremony featured remarks from the Azerbaijani Ambassador to Georgia Faig Guliyev, and Georgia's Culture Minister Tinatin Rukhadze.

They emphasized the strengthening relations between the two countries and highlighted that this memorandum would further enhance cultural collaboration.

The speakers remarked that the agreement would strengthen the relationship between the two theaters and also greatly enhance the overall cultural ties between Azerbaijan and Georgia.

The Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theater was established in the 1870s at the initiative of prominent playwright Mirza Fatali Axundov.

The Adventures of the Lankaran Khanate Vizier was the first dramatic work played on the stage of the Azerbaijani theater. Its premiere took place on March 10, 1873, at the initiative of Azerbaijani print media founder Hasan-bay Zardabi and dramatist and public figure Najaf-bay Vazirov.

During the 1960s, the Azerbaijani theater art entered a transformative phase with the staging of William Shakespeare's "Antony and Cleopatra." This era saw the emergence of talented young playwrights who made significant contributions to the theater's repertoire.

In the 1980s, the national theater experienced a period of remarkable artistic development. This era witnessed significant advancements in terms of stylistic and genre diversity, contributing to the theater's overall artistic growth.



Starting in the 1990s, Azerbaijani theater demonstrated plays by modern and classic Azerbaijani writers, as well as works by Russian and international dramatists. This era marked a broadening of the theater's repertoire.

Over these years, the theater in the country has produced a wide range of theatrical works that have gained wide recognition.

The Rustaveli National Theater was established in 1887 and since 1921 has carried the name of Georgia's national poet Rustaveli.

The theater is home to three stages including, the main stage, the small stage and a Black Box Theater for experimental performances.

It is also available for conferences and events and houses a large ballroom, a small ballroom and a small foyer.