Azerbaijani carpet weaving art highlighted in Estonia

By Laman Ismayilova



Renowned artist Rovshan Nur has held a lecture on the history of Azerbaijani carpet weaving art in Estonia, Azernews reports. The event took place at Hopneri Maja in the city of Tallinn.

"I was happy to share my knowledge about the craft, which has taken a strong place in the life of the Azerbaijani people. The development of world handmade carpet weaving is largely due to the Azerbaijani schools of carpet weaving. It is difficult to imagine the treasury of world culture without the masterpieces of Azerbaijani carpet weavers. Azerbaijani carpets stand out with their rich colours, built on a combination of local intense tones. The ornament of Azerbaijani carpets varies depending on the type and place of production," Rovshan Nur noted.

Carpet weaving is one of the traditional, ancient types of decorative and applied art in Azerbaijan. Carpets and carpet products made in Azerbaijan have been repeatedly praised in many history books, classical literature and folklore. It is difficult to imagine the treasury of world culture without the masterpieces of Azerbaijani carpet weavers. Today, there are seven schools of Azerbaijani carpet weaving: Baku, Guba, Shirvan, Ganja, Gazakh, Garabagh and Tabriz.

In November 2010, the Traditional art of weaving Azerbaijani carpets in Azerbaijan was included in the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Ancient Azerbaijani carpets are also kept in the White House, the US State Department, and many museums around the world, including the Metropolitan Museum in New York, the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, the Philadelphia Museum of Art, the Louvre in Paris, the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, the Hermitage, the Vatican, etc.

Rovshan Nur (Guliyev) is a landscape artist from Baku, a graduate of the Azim Azimzadeh Art School, the Azerbaijan State Academy of Arts, and the Estonian Academy of Arts. He is a member of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union.

For about twenty years he has lived and worked in Estonia, taking part in various projects and holding exhibitions.