Young models shine at Azerbaijan Kids Best Model 2024

Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijan Kids Best Model 2024 has been held at Badamdar Hotel Residence, Azernews reports.

Organized by Star Kids Group, the children's fashion competition brought together eight young models aged between 4 and 14.

The jury was traditionally headed by Associate Professor of the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts, Honored Artist, and fashion designer Fakhriya Khalafova.

The jury also included Honored Artist Shole Safaraliyeva, singers Abdul Khalid, and Ulvi Gilinj, representatives of the fashion industry Khavar Abdullayeva, Ilaha Aliyeva, Alsu Asadzade and Afruz Amirova.

"Our main goal is to develop the creative potential of children and youth with special talents, as well as to promote them, first in their homeland and then abroad," said the director of Star Kids Group Aygun Aliyeva.

Young contestants were awarded diplomas, cups, and valuable prizes in various categories.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.