Azerbaijan, Moldova to boost cultural ties

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli and Minister of Culture of Moldova Sergiu Prodan have discussed the prospects of cooperation.

The ministers met within the 6th Silk Road International Cultural Expo in Dunhuang, Northwest China's Gansu province, Azernews reports citing the ministry.

The sides discussed the cultural cooperation between the two countries and expressed their readiness to further strenthen this partership.

Sergiu Prodan made a proposal to hold the Days of Moldavian Culture in Azerbaijan next year. An exchange of views took place on this proposal.

The Azerbaijani delegation is on a visit to China until September 9.

Headed by the Culture Minister Adil Karimli, the delegation got acquainted with the cultural tourism display.

The exhibition showcases photographs, books and fine arts and other exhibits dedicated to Chinese history and cultural heritage. It also highlights the role of the Silk Road in historical and cultural relations.

On the sidelines of the visit, the Culture Minister previously discussed prospects of cooperation with the Chinese Minister of Culture and Tourism Hu Heping.

The Silk Road International Cultural Exhibition has been held annually since 2016.

More than 1,200 local and foreign representatives participated in the event this year.

The expo program includes forums, seminars, symposiums and concert programs.