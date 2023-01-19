Young Spectators Theater to pay tribute to Black January victims

By Azernews Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani State Theater of Young Spectators will pay tribute to the January 20 victims, Azernews reports.

The theater will present a play "My White Dove" based on Tamara Valiyeva's novel of the same name on January 20.

Honored Artists Nasiba Eldarova, Ilham Asadov, actors Ilgara Tosova, Gunel Mammadova, Mirzaaga Mirzayev, Ramig Nasirov, Karam Hadizada, Anar Safiyev, Zulfiya Alhuseynova, Xalida Sharifova, Rashad Safarov, Adalat Abdulsamad, Husniyya Ahmadova, Yasaman Malik, Rovshan Abbasov and others will appear on the stage.

People's Artist Jannat Salimova (director), chief artist of the Georgian Tumanishvili Theater Shota Glurjidze (production designer ), Vladimir Neverov (composer), and Vusal Mehraliyev (choreographer) have worked on the theater production.

Thirty-three years pass since the 20 January tragedy, which is the symbol of the struggle for the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of the Azerbaijani people.

On the night of January 19, 1990, the Soviet army opened massive fires from all available weapons at civil protesters in Baku, who were calling for an end to the negative developments in Karabakh.

As a result of the crime, 147 people were killed, 800 people were wounded and five people went missing. Hundreds of buildings were destroyed and citizens suffered huge material losses along with psychological trauma.