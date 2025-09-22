Ganja holds grand concert in honor of prominent composer

By Laman Ismayilova



A grand concert dedicated to the 140th anniversary of the great composer Uzeyir Hajibayli, the founder of modern professional music in Azerbaijan, author of the first opera in the East, and composer of the National Anthem of Azerbaijan, has been held at Ganja State Philharmonic Hall.

The event opened with a welcoming speech by the director of the Ganja Philharmonic Hall, composer and People's Artist Aygun Samadzade, who emphasized the significance of the festival and highlighted Uzeyir Hajibayli's key role in the development of Azerbaijani musical culture.

The concert featured performances by the Ganja Philharmonic Chamber Orchestra led by People's Artist Rafael Bayramov, the Folk Instruments Orchestra under the artistic direction and conduction of Hayal Gahramanov, and the Goygol State Song and Dance Ensemble (choreographer – Senan Javadov).

The program included selected works from Uzeyir Hajibayli's rich creative legacy, performed by People's Artist Sevinj Ibrahimova, Honored Artist Kamala Taghizade, Honored Cultural Worker Mehpara Jafarova, and vocalists Elmir Pishnamazzade, Sehri Aliyeva, and Vasif Bayramov.

The concert repertoire featured the piece "Jangi," the overture from the opera "Koroglu," musical fragments from the opera "Leyli and Majnun," songs and dances from the operetta "The Cloth Peddler," as well as traditional folk dances. All performances were met with enthusiastic applause from the audience.

This musical evening, held as part of the festival, once again demonstrated that Uzeyir Hajibayli's work is a priceless treasure not only of Azerbaijani national music but also of global musical culture.

This year, by decree of President Ilham Aliyev, the 140th anniversary of Uzeyir Hajibayli's birth is being celebrated with numerous events.

The anniversary is also being marked within the framework of the 17th Uzeyir Hajibayli International Music Festival, which runs from September 18 to 28, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry in more than 10 cities and regions of Azerbaijan, as well as in Uzbekistan, Austria, Germany, Turkiye, and other countries.