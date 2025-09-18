Ancient Nakhchivan carpet preserved in Italy to be brought to Azerbaijan

By Laman Ismayilova



An 18th-century Nakhchivan carpet, preserved in the private collection of Italian collector Mirko Kattai, will be brought to Azerbaijan.

The Azerbaijan Culture Ministry has signed an agreement with the collector in this regard.

The agreement stipulates the purchase of the 18th-century Nakhchivan carpet from Mirko Kattai's private collection.

This is intended to enrich the carpet collection of the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum.

According to the agreement, the purchase price of the carpet will amount to 131,000 manats ($77,290).

Many rare and ancient Azerbaijani carpets are preserved in museums and private collections in Italy.

The Carpet Museum closely collaborates with Italy's famous museums and galleries.

So far, numerous ancient and historically significant rare art pieces have been acquired from the Italian collector Mirko Kattai and presented to the Carpet Museum.

Founded in 1967, the National Carpet Museum holds more than 14,000 exhibits of the finest Azerbaijani carpets.

Initiated by eminent carpet artist Latif Karimov, the museum is beautiful inside and out.

The museum's new building is designed in the form of a rolled carpet. Now, the museum hosts multiple events, including international symposiums, conferences, and various exhibitions.

In 2019, the museum received national status for its significant contribution to promoting Azerbaijani carpet weaving art.

In 2020, the Carpet Museum enriched its collection with a beautiful pile of carpets purchased by the Culture Ministry at the Sartirana Textile Show in Italy.

The 19th-century Guba carpet "Ugakh" was donated to the Carpet Museum, while the Garabagh carpet "Chelebi" enriched the collection of the museum's Shusha branch.

For four years, the Carpet Museum won the Travellers' Choice Awards. The award proves once again that the professional activity of the National Carpet Museum is highly appreciated by visitors from all over the world.