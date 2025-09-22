AzDC Vice-President: Azerbaijan Dance Festival 2025 to be grand celebration of culture and beauty

By Laman Ismayilova



From October 30 to November 2, Baku will become the epicenter of global dance culture as it hosts the Azerbaijan Dance Festival 2025, an international event that unites tradition, art, and inspiration.

The festival is organized by the Azerbaijan Dance Council (AzDC, President – Tarana Muradova, People's Artist and Vice-Rector of the Baku Choreography Academy) and the international dance company SRDS (Smooth & Rhythm Dance Style, President – Olga Krasnyanskaya). The dance evenings will take place at JW Marriott Absheron Baku.

AzDC Vice President Kamile Vardiyeva emphasized the importance of the festival and the art of dance.

"Azerbaijan Dance Festival 2025 will be a platform where national and international ensembles can showcase their talent, exchange experiences, and strengthen cultural ties between countries. The event highlights the significance of dance as a universal language of art. The festival will be a grand celebration of culture and beauty, where traditions meet modern trends, and every dance movement becomes a bridge between generations, nations, and cultures," Kamile Vardiyeva said.

According to her, dance is a vital cultural tool that shapes a harmonious and dignified generation.

"Countries that actively develop ballroom dancing gain the opportunity to present themselves as aesthetically advanced nations, demonstrating their skills at global competitions and championships and earning recognition on the international stage. Performances by national ensembles abroad serve as a form of soft power, allowing culture to be promoted without words. Ballroom dancing holds a special place in the development of national culture, as it combines elements of art, history, etiquette, and interpersonal communication, and also represents a full-fledged sport," she added.

The festival will be held as part of the official celebration of the anniversary of renowned choreographer and dancer Tarana Muradova, to whom the gala evening Night of the Dancing Diamonds will be dedicated.

The evening will feature a production of modern ballroom choreography infused with elements of national dance, revealing the magic of cultural and stylistic synthesis by Tarana Muradova and famous dancer, world and European champion, choreographer-director Denis Tagintsev.

AZDF 2025 is more than a festival, it is a space of inspiration, dialogue, and unity, where dance becomes a bridge between peoples. Don't miss the main dance event of the year in the heart of the Caucasus!

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.