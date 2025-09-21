Glass Animals and Martin Garrix thrill fans at F1 Qatar Grand Prix in Baku

As part of the 2025 Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix, the renowned indie-rock band Glass Animals took the stage at Baku Crystal Hall last night, Azernews reports.

The band performed in Baku for the first time, delighting fans with their popular hits. Lead singer noted the warm hospitality of the people they met in the city and expressed a desire to return to Baku in the future.

The show continued with a performance by acclaimed DJ and producer Martin Garrix, who delivered his chart-topping tracks accompanied by spectacular visual effects. Garrix’s set drew enthusiastic applause from the capital’s audience.

Attended by thousands of fans, the concert was one of the main cultural events of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.