National Library opens book exhibition to mark Music Day

By Laman Ismayilova



Azerbaijan National Library has opened a virtual and traditional book exhibition titled "September 18 – National Music Day".

According to the library, the virtual exhibition features photographs, books related to the theme, and articles published in various periodicals. Those interested in exploring the virtual display can access it via the following link.

The traditional exhibition, organized in cooperation with the Azerbaijan Culture, is part of the project "From Our National Music Treasury: From the Collections of the National Library of Azerbaijan."

It showcases sheet music collections by Azerbaijani composers, bibliographies published under the "Outstanding Figures of Azerbaijan" series, as well as a wide range of literature in Azerbaijani and foreign languages.

The materials reflect the history of the development of Azerbaijani music, the rich legacy of composer Uzeyir Hajibayli, the lives and creative work of prominent national musicians, their contributions to music education, and information on traditional musical instruments.

National Music Day in Azerbaijan is observed every year on September 18 to celebrate the birth of the legendary composer Uzeyir Hajibayli, who is regarded as the founder of Azerbaijan's professional music and the composer of the first opera in the East.

The tradition was started by conductor Maestro Niyazi after Hajibayli's passing and was officially recognized by National Leader Heydar Aliyev in 1995.

The day is commemorated with a variety of cultural events, festivals, and concerts throughout Azerbaijan, including the Uzeyir Hajibayli International Music Festival, which honors the country's musical legacy.