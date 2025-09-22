Series of events held at universities within Uzeyir Hajibayli Int'l Music Festival

By Laman Ismayilova



Culture Ministry's Scientific, Methodological and Qualification Center of Culture (MEM?M) has organized a series of lecture-concerts titled "Pearls of Art" within the 17th Uzeyir Hajibayli International Music Festival.

The first event took place at the Azerbaijan University of Languages.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, MEM?M Acting Director, PhD in Art Studies and Associate Professor Vugar Humbatov emphasized that the project aims to introduce the younger generation to the legacy of the great composer, musicologist, publicist, and educator Uzeyir Hajibayli.

His unique contribution to Azerbaijani musical culture, his artistic interpretation of oral folk traditions, and his efforts to popularize professional music among the masses make his work truly inimitable.

The lecture-concerts are supported by Baku State University, the Baku Music Academy, the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts, the Baku Choreography Academy, the Azerbaijan Cultural Workers Union, the Azerbaijan University of Languages, Western Caspian University, the Azerbaijan National Conservatory, the Azerbaijan Academy of Labor and Social Relations, and the International Mugham Center.

Vice-Rector of the Azerbaijan University of Languages, Doctor of Philology and Professor Hamida Aliyeva spoke about Uzeyir Hajibayli's impact on the development of Azerbaijani culture and public life, highlighting the importance of the project.

The event was moderated by PhD in Art Studies and Honoured Cultural Worker Saadat Takhmirazgizi.

A lecture was delivered by Ayten Babaeva, PhD in Art Studies and Associate Professor, on the topic "Scientific and Pedagogical Activity in Uzeyir Hajibayli's Work."

The concert program featured performances by the choir of Western Caspian University (artistic director – Rufat Khalilov), students of the Baku Music Academy, the Azerbaijan National Conservatory, the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts, and the dance group of the Baku Choreography Academy (artistic director – People's Artist Yusif Gasymov).

The concert program included musical works by Uzeyir Hajibayli and Muslim Magomayev (1885–1937), and drew great interest from the audience.

The next "Pearls of Art" lecture-concert will take place on September 22 at Baku State University.

From September 18 to 28, Azerbaijan is hosting the 17th International Music Festival named after Uzeyir Hajibayli, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry.

Dedicated to the 140th anniversary of Uzeyir Hajibayli, the festival is a major cultural event in the country.

It features renowned performers, musical ensembles, and musicologists from Azerbaijan and around the world.

The concert program includes concerts, theatrical performances, and various cultural events held in more than 10 cities and regions across Azerbaijan, as well as in Uzbekistan, Austria, Germany, Turkiye, and beyond.

