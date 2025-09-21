Uzbekistan hosts international folk applied arts festival with Azerbaijani participation

The 3rd International Folk Applied Arts Festival and International Pottery Forum was held in Kokand, Uzbekistan, featuring an exhibition of participating countries, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijan was represented by the Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijan Cultural Center under the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Uzbekistan, AZERTAC reports, citing the Center.

At the Azerbaijani stand, visitors were presented with publications on the nation’s culture, history, and statehood, along with books printed in Uzbek. In addition, souvenirs, handicrafts, carpets, and other works created by Azerbaijani artisans were showcased.

The exhibition also featured works by renowned Azerbaijani masters, including carpet artist and miniature painter Aghasadig Suleymanov, who traveled from Baku to present his art. Guests exploring the Azerbaijani pavilion had the opportunity not only to discover cultural and artistic heritage but also to taste national sweets such as shekerbura, pakhlava, and other delicacies.

The festival gathered artisans from 70 countries, offering a diverse display of traditional crafts and cultural treasures from around the world.