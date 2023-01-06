Azerbaijani Animation Association launches own website

By Azernews

Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani Animation Association has launched its website, Azernews reports.

The association focuses on the development of Azerbaijani animation cinema. For this purpose, it regularly implements local and international projects, festivals, educational programs, conferences, and other public events.

The Azerbaijani Animation Association also focuses on encouraging the creativity of children, teenagers, and adults through animation; supporting animation studios, animation professionals, and enthusiasts; protecting the interests of national animation, and promoting national animation in Azerbaijan and abroad.

Azerbaijan Animation Association is a non-governmental organization created by a group of animation professionals. While the association was registered on April 19, 2022, it has been operating since 2016.

The association welcomes both members and volunteers.

Every individual involved in animation cinema in Azerbaijan – directors, animators, artists, composers, editors, screenwriters as well as legal entities – animation studios, distribution companies, cinemas, and NGOs can become members of the association. There is extensive information on the website about the privileges and rights of members. The website has an online registration form for joining the association.

The association implements short and long-term volunteering programs to promote professional activities in animation among talented and active young people. Applications are accepted through the website for various volunteering programs.

Detailed information can be found on the association's official website: www.anima.az.