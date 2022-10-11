Kristina Orbakait? to perform concert in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Russian singer and actress Kristina Orbakait? will perform a concert program at the Heydar Aliyev Center on November 14, Azernews reports.

Fans of the singer are waiting for a show program with an invariable live sound. The concert in Baku will feature new songs and hits from the past years.

Kristina Orbakait?'s talent is shown not only on the stage but also in the cinema and theater. But, first of all, the audience loves Kristina for her musical creativity.

The multifaceted repertoire, to the choice of which the singer carefully refers, consists of compositions completely different in genre and mood.

Possessing high-performing skills, impeccable taste, and a repertoire, loved by millions, she does not cease to charge with her energy and amaze music fans with creative experiments.

Kristina Orbakaite also became famous for her roles in a number of films, including her role in the movie "Scarecrow" (1983).

Concert tickets can be purchased from iTicket.az website and ticket sales points.