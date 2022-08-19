Culture Ministry highlights Khudafarin Bridges [VIDEO]

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The Culture Ministry has released another video within "Azerbaijan - the cradle of ancient civilization", Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

The video called "Khudafarin Bridges" is dedicated to a historical and architectural gem.

There are two Khudafarin bridges connecting the northern and southern banks of the Araz River in Jabrayil region.

Located on the historical Silk Road, the 11-arched Khudafarin bridge was built in the 11th-12th centuries. The 15-arched Khudafarin bridges were constructed in the 13th century.

Khudafarin bridges played a huge role in the development of the Great Silk Road and had exceptional military-strategic importance.

After the occupation of Jabrayil District by Armenian invaders in 1993, the Khudafarin bridges were seriously damaged.

On October 4, 2020, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces liberated Jabrayil, where the Khudafarin bridges are located, and several villages of the region from Armenian occupation.



