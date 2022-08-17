Azerbaijan represented at kurultai of the Hun and Turkic nations

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The 7th international kurultai (congress) of the Hun and Turkic nations has been held in Hungary’s Bigac, Azernews reports.

The kurultai brought together delegations from 20 countries that showcased the richest cultural and historical heritage of the nations, who lived in historical Turan stretching over the vast territories.

Speaker of the Hungarian National Assembly Laszlo Kover, Former Prime Minister of Turkiye Binali Yildirim, First Deputy Speaker of the Azerbaijan Parliament Ali Huseynli, Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States Baghdad Amreyev, and many others attended the event.

The Kurultai International Festival is held every two years. This year Kurultai turned 14 years old. As in previous years, this time a huge nomadic camp was also built, consisting of more than 100 yurts. This is a grandiose event that includes theatrical show programs, musical performances, archaeological and anthropological exhibitions, and a fair of artisans.

The main purpose of the event is to unite representatives of the Turkic world and demonstrate samples of their national culture.

Kurultai is held with the organizational support of the Hungarian Turan Foundation