Azerbaijan records 42 monuments in liberated lands

Some 42 monuments have been put on record on Azerbaijan's liberated territories including 30 in the city of Shusha, Azernews reports, citing Azertac.

Speaking about the documentation of monuments, the head of the State Service for Protection, Development and Restoration of Cultural Heritage, Nurida Allahyarova, stressed its importance in assessing the damage caused by the Armenian occupation.

Around 42 monuments and 10 conservation areas have been noted and put on record in the liberated territories.

These monuments were included in the Karabakh Digital Geoinformation System in accordance with paragraph 3 under a resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers on "Regulations on the temporary register of buildings in the liberated territories" on ensuring the execution of the presidential decree No. 1422 of August 12, 2021.

We should note that hundreds of cultural institutions were destroyed as a result of Armenian aggression.

Azerbaijan's Culture Ministry has recently disclosed the number of cultural monuments in the liberated territories.

Up until now, almost 1,100 monuments have been registered, most of which are completely destroyed.