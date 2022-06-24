Young vocalist takes first place at int'l competition

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

A young talented vocalist, soloist of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, Urfan Jafarov, has won first place at the American Protege Vocal Competition 2022, Azernews reports, citing Trend Life.

American Protege is the largest international music competition for young and professional musicians, actors, and singers on the path to a successful career.

The music competition brought together musicians from 63 countries including Azerbaijan, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Hungary, Israel, Japan, Netherlands, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Ukraine, Venezuela, etc.

At the competition, the vocalist performed seven opera arias, one of which he performed without instrumental accompaniment (a cappella).

By taking first place in this competition, Urfan Jafarov received the right to reach the final of the American Protege International Vocal and Opera Singers Competition 2023 to be held in New York next year.

Urfan Jafarov is a laureate of republican and international competitions. He is a graduate of the Baku Musical Academy.

His music teacher is the People's Artist of Azerbaijan, opera singer Khuraman Gasimova.