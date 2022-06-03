Carpet Museum hosts children's festival

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The National Carpet Museum ( ANCM) has hosted a children's festival as part of the Year of Shusha in collaboration with Hero of the Patriotic War Zaur Nudiraliyev Secondary School No. 47.

The festival featured bright performances by various music and dance groups as well as master classes for children, Azernews reports citing the Carpet Museum.

The program included the plays "Shusha - the Cultural Capital of Azerbaijan" and "Cloth Peddler" staged by the Carpet Museum's Children's Department, as well as a puppet theater performance "Flying Carpet" prepared with the participation of students of School No. 47.

The museum also organized an exhibition of drawings and an essay contest "Heroes of Shusha" among schoolchildren held by the ANCM's Shusha branch.

An exhibition of handicrafts "Image of Karabakh – Art Object by students" was held by Baku Modern Educational Complex during the festival.

Founded in 1967, the National Carpet Museum never ceases to amaze the audience with its beautiful architecture.

Initiated by eminent carpet artist Latif Karimov, it is beautiful inside and out. The museum's new building is designed in the form of a rolled carpet. The Carpet Museum stores over 14,000 exhibits of the finest Azerbaijani carpets.

The museum hosts multiple events, including international symposiums, conferences, and various exhibitions.

In 2019, the museum received the national status for its significant contribution to the popularization and promotion of the Azerbaijani Carpet Weaving Art.

In 2020, the Carpet Museum enriched its collection with beautiful pile carpets purchased by the Culture Ministry at the Sartirana Textile Show in Italy.

The 19th-century Guba carpet Ugakh was donated to the Carpet Museum, while the Karabakh carpet Chalabi enriched the collection of the museum's Shusha branch.

The Carpet Museum also focuses on cooperation with world-leading museum organizations.

Moreover, the Carpet Museum won Travelers' Choice Awards for the fourth time in a row.