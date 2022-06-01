Shusha hosts first children's event after liberation

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

After so many years, Shusha, the cradle of the Azerbaijani culture, once again welcomes its little guests.

Azerbaijan's cultural center has hosted the final concert within the Republican Art Festival-Competition "My heart passes through Karabakh" among schoolchildren, Azernews reports, citing Azertag.

The final event of the festival competition, which coincides with International Children's Day, is the first republican children's event held after the liberation of Shusha city from the Armenian occupation.

The Republican Art Festival Competition is organized by the Culture Ministry in partnership with the Ministry of Culture and the Shusha State Reserve Administration outside the Shusha Real School.

Head of the Department of Humanitarian Policy, Diaspora, Multiculturalism and Religious Issues of the Presidential Administration Farah Aliyeva, Minister of Education Emin Amrullayev, Chairperson of the Azerbaijan State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs Bahar Muradova, Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism Sevda Mammadaliyeva, children of martyrs, cultural and art figures attended the event.

Notably, the International Day for Protection of Children is celebrated in many countries around the world to honor children and raise awareness of children's rights.

The day was established by the Women's International Democratic Federation during its 1949 congress in Moscow. The first celebration took place on June 1, 1950.

This day is also celebrated widely in Azerbaijan, where great attention is paid to children's rights. There are about 20 laws governing the rights of children, a total of 40 clauses of the laws that regulate recreation, treatment, education of children in Azerbaijan.