National conductor shines in Serbia

Giuseppe Verdi's opera "Aida" has been successfully staged at the Serbian National Theater.

The opera production was staged in the city Novi Sad which holds the title of the European Capital of Culture 2022.

"My first visit to this wonderful city was in February within the international program "Novi Sad - European Capital of Culture - 2022". I was invited to conduct the Novi Sad Symphony Orchestra. The concert program featured music by Azerbaijan's outstanding composer Gara Garayev," Ayyub Guliyev told Azernews.

Furthermore, the opera director of the Serbian National Theater Aleksandar Stankov invited Ayyub Guliyev to once again perform in Novi Sad .

"The head of the Milankov Agency Sandra Milankov as well as the Serbian soprano Marija Jelic who performed at the 2nd Azerbaijan International Festival of Vocalists last year introduced me to the director of the Serbian National Theater Aleksandar Stankov," said Ayyub Guliyev.

The opera production brought together the musicians from Azerbaijan, Turkiye and Serbia.

The leading roles in the opera were performed by well-known Serbian singers - soloist of the Metropolitan Opera (USA) Milijana Nikolic (Amneris), Stefan Karanac (Radames), Zelko Andric (Amonasro), Nebojsa Babic (Pharaoh), Strahinja Donic (Ramfis), Natasha Knezevi (Voice of the High Priestess), Igor Ksionzik (A Messenger).

The main part in the opera was performed by the famous Turkish opera singer, general director of the Ankara National Opera House Ferial Turkoglu.

"We had worked hard for several days. Giuseppe Verdi's opera was received with great interest by the audience. All tickets for the opera "Aida" were sold long before the performance. This was my first appearance at the Serbian National Theater. We were a very tight unit. The opera singer who was supposed to play the role of Amneris could not perform for health reasons. She was replaced by mezzo-soprano Milijana Nikolic. At the end of the opera production, the audience gave us a standing ovation," said Guliyev.