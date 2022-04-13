Azerbaijani animation to be shown in Tashkent

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The program "Fifty Years of Azerbaijani Animation" will be presented at the first Tashkent International Animation Forum.

The program which includes national animated films will be demonstrated with the support of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry.

Tashkent International Animation Forum will be held on April 18-22. The festival's program is supervised by the director of the ANIMAFILM International Animation Festival Rashid Aghamaliyev who was invited as a member of the international jury.

Meanwhile, famous Azerbaijani animation director Elchin Hami Akhundov will also become a guest of the Tashkent Forum.

The program "50 Years of Azerbaijani Animation" was previously presented at international animation festivals in Azerbaijan (Animafilm), Poland (StopTrik), Greece (Animasyros), Georgia (Tofuzi).

The program included such animated films as "Jirtdan" (1969, by Aghanaghi Akhundov, Yalchin Afandiyev), "Tik-Tik Khanum" (1979, Masud Panachi, Aghanaghi Akhundov), "About Jirtdan the Giant" (1981, Bakhman Aliyev), "Mother has Perched on a Tree" (1986, Frangiz Kurbanova), "Dedication" (1990, Shamil Najafzade), "Fruit debate" (1994, Elchin Hami Akhundov ), "Perfect Wound" (2019, Samir Salakhov).

Tashkent International Animation Forum will bring together animators from Central Asian countries and leading animation specialists from Israel, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Ukraine and Russia.

This is the first large-scale event dedicated to animated films held in Uzbekistan since its independence.

The initiative belongs to the director, founder of the Independent Filmmakers' Community of Uzbekistan Dante Rustav Films.

The forum will be held with the support of the Film Agency of Uzbekistan, the Israeli Embassy, ??the Swiss Cooperation Office at the Swiss Embassy and the Goethe Institute.