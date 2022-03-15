State Song and Dance Ensemble thrills listeners

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The State Song and Dance Ensemble has performed a marvelous concert to celebrate the spring awakening.

The gala concert featured folk songs and author's compositions performed by Honored Artist Almaz Orujova, laureate of national and international competitions Taleh Yakhyayev and Ravana Gurbanova.

The State Song and Dance Ensemble plunged the audience into a festive mood under the baton of the People's Artist Aghaverdi Pashayev. The concert was met with a storm of applause.

Founded in 1938 by eminent composer Uzeyir Hajibeyli, the State Song and Dance Ensemble successfully promotes the country's dance art.

Since 1984, the ensemble has been named after the Azerbaijani composer Fikrat Amirov. The ensemble's repertoire consists of traditional songs, dances as well as music pieces of world-famous composers.

The ensemble was once headed by such prominent composers as Said Rustamov, Jahangir Jahangirov, Vasif Adigozalov, Haji Khanmammadov, Telman Hajiyev, Ramiz Mirishli.

Since 1999, the head of the ensemble is the People's Artist, professor Aghaverdi Pashayev.

On June 13, 1958, the ensemble was awarded the honored title. After the death of Fikrat Amirov, the ensemble was named after him.

Since 2000, the Azerbaijan State Orchestra of Folk Instruments has been operating under the ensemble.

In 2020, Azerbaijan State Song and Dance Ensemble successfully performed at 10th Gorchi International Folklore and National Culture Festival in Dagestan.

The ensemble thrilled the audience with Uzeyir Hajibeyli's "Jangi", Rauf Hajiyev's "Azerbaijan", as well as "Gavalla dance" and "Yalli" dances.

The State Song and Dance Ensemble was awarded with a special diploma for protection of Azerbaijan's ethno cultural heritage and international cooperation in this field.