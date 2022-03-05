Country to celebrate National Theater Day

By Azernews





March 10 is traditionally celebrated as National Theater Day in Azerbaijan.

The exposition "From life to the stage" has opened at the State Academic Musical Theater as part of the celebration.

The event was held at the initiative of the theater director Honored Art Worker Aligismat Lalayev, curator is the theater's chief artist Vusal Rahim.

Honored Artists Ismayil Mammadov and Nabat Samadova, as well as talented artists Valida Umman and Vusal Rahim will showcase art works dedicated to the 112-year history of musical theater.

The exhibition will feature various art works and compositions, sketches, stage costumes, posters, etc.

National Theater in Azerbaijan was created in the 1870s at the initiative of prominent playwright Mirza Fatali Akhundov.

On March 10, 1873, Baku Real School performed the comedy "Adventure-vizier-khan Lankaran" by Mirza Fatali Akhundov.

Azerbaijan prominent playwrights, actors and directors have played a great role in the formation of the national theater.

Eminent cultural and public figures like Mirza Fatali Akhundov, Hasan bey Zardabi, Najaf bey Vazirov, Jalil Mammadguluzade, Jafar Jabbarli, Ilyas Efendiyev, Huseyn Arablinski, and many others played an invaluable role in the formation and development of the national theater.

There are a number of theaters operating in Azerbaijan, including Shaki Drama Theater, YUGH Theater and many others.

Today, Azerbaijani theatre art is taking a new turn in the art world. The country pays great attention to the development of theater art.