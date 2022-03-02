Baku to host theater festival

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The City of Winds gets ready to host a theater festival on March 2-7.

Within the festival, numerous events will take place at the Rashid Behbudov State Song Theater and the Shah Mat Theatre.

As part of the festival, the theater teams will stage various productions and take part in panel discussions

The festival will feature performances, discussions of productions, panel discussions, meetings with theatrical figures.

Theater productions based on works by Mirza Fatali Akhundov, Fyodor Dostoevsky, S?awomir Mrozek, Ulviya Heydarova and others will be staged as part of the festival.

Theater development in Azerbaijani culture has a very rich history, which begins with the theatrical elements of open-air folk performances, religious ceremonies and much more.

Azerbaijani theater originated in the second half of the 19th century, with the comedy "The Vazir of Lankaran khan" by Mirza Fatali Akhundov, the first Azerbaijani playwright, prominent thinker and philosopher.

First amateur performances staged by students of non-classical secondary school by initiative of Hasan-bay Zardabi and with the active participation of the Najaf-bay Vezirov and Alakbar Adigozalov, gave an impetus to the establishment of the national theater.

There are a number of theaters operating in Azerbaijan, including Sheki Drama Theater, YUGH Theater and many others.

Today, Azerbaijani theatre art is taking a new turn in the art world. The country pays great attention to the development of theater art.