World-famous musicals to be shown in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The Jam Group studio has prepared a special gift for the beautiful Azerbaijani women.

The world's best musicals will be presented to the audience on International Women's Day.

Six world musicals will be shown at the Rashid Behbudov State Song Theater on March 8.

The audience will be able to watch famous excerpts from musicals such as Chicago, Burlesque, Gatsby, Aladdin, Frozen and Moulin Rouge as part of the Best Musical Shows project.

The guests of the evening will enjoy a heart-touching song "Speechless" from Aladdin the Musical, best numbers from "Chicago the Musical", "Moulin Rouge", "The Great Gatsby", "Frozen", etc.

The event also marks the benefit performance of the Jam Group main soloist Natavan Guliyeva.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.